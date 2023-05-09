Trade between Iran, U.S. stands at $13.6m in Q1 2023

TEHRAN - The value of trade between Iran and the U.S. stood at $13.6 million in the first three months of 2023, registering a nine percent decline, IRNA reported citing the latest statistics released by the American Statistical Association (ASA).

The trade between the two countries was reported to be over $15 billion in the same period of 2022.

According to the ASA data, the U.S. exported commodities worth $13.4 million to Iran in Q1 2023, up 30 percent year on year. Iran’s export to the U.S. stood at $200,000 during January-March 2023.

