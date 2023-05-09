Russia highlights cooperation with Iran in science and technology

TEHRAN - Andrei Fursenko, Aide to the President of the Russian Federation has emphasized the need to expand scientific and technological cooperation with Iran, especially in the field of artificial intelligence.

“We pay serious attention to the field of artificial intelligence as a widely used scientific and technological field, considering the technological capabilities that exist in Iran, we are ready to cooperate in these fields,” IRNA quoted Fursenko as saying.

He made the remarks in a meeting in Tehran on Monday with Rouhollah Dehghani, the vice president for science and technology.

“In the field of environment, where we are facing challenges, we can make positive changes and reforms with the help of technology and at the same time adapt ourselves to the changes that are inevitable,” Fursenko added.

Dehqani, for his part, said in recent years, the Islamic Republic of Iran has achieved significant success in various fields of technology such as biotechnology, telecommunications, nanotechnology, communication, and other fields.

“It seems that now is the right time for the formation of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, especially in various scientific and technological issues.”

It seems necessary to set up a joint committee and an investment fund for cooperation between Iran and Russia in the field of technology, Dehqani stressed.

Russia is one of the prioritized countries for scientific and technological relations with Iran. Since 2016, various specialized working groups formed by the two countries in the fields of space, aerospace, cognitive sciences, biotechnology, nanotechnology, university cooperation, mega-science, information technology, energy, and regional cooperation.

During the last 5-6 years, the capacity of international interactions has been considered by Iran and Russia, and this cooperation has expanded by forming bilateral agreements through inter-sectoral coordination.

Scientific cooperation between Iran and Russia is based on five models in various fields of nanotechnology, aviation, electronics, and telecommunications, and the establishment of the Iranian house of innovation in Russia is the latest example of this cooperation.

The deployment of humans to space, the launch of a house of innovation in Russia, the construction of aircraft and satellites, and joint research, are some of the results of Russian-Iranian cooperation, some of which are being operated and some are in the early stages of understanding.

The issue of cooperation between the two countries in the field of aerospace has a long history. Science and technology officials of the two countries held consultations at the 2015 MAKS air show to cooperate in the field of localization of aircraft construction, upgrade of defense and space systems, satellites, and satellite-based missiles so that this field also plays its share and economic value in promoting relations between the two countries.

Iran-Russia cooperation with the support of the Fund for Support of Researchers and Technologists has also led to the implementation of 59 projects, which have now been completed.

The two nations also cooperate in the field of nanotechnology which dates back to 2005. Holding a joint conference in 2005, concluding a memorandum of understanding between the Nanotechnology Innovation Council on certification and labeling of nanotechnology in 2016, Russia's participation in the strategic committee of the International Nanotechnology Olympiad in 2017 as a member of the company has been the fields of cooperation.

Iran also inaugurated a house of innovation and technology in Russia in July 2021 by supporting innovative ideas, holding technological and innovative events, and the centers, a platform for the development and promotion of Iranian knowledge-based companies, startups, and creative industries.

MG

