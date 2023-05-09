Iran crowned champions of 2023 Asia-Pacific Deaf Futsal

TEHRAN – Iran came from three goals down to beat Kuwait 6-4 in the 2023 Asia-Pacific Deaf Futsal Tournament final on Tuesday in Tehran.

Earlier in the day, Japan beat Iraq 5-2 in the third-place match.

Team Melli defeated Thailand, Iraq, China, Japan and Kuwait in the event and suffered a defeat against Malaysia.

Iran’s women’s futsal team also won a silver medal in the competition.

The Asia-Pacific Deaf Futsal Tournament 2023 was held in Tehran, Iran from May 1 to 9, 2023.