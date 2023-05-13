Over 5m tons of agricultural products produced in East Azarbaijan per year

TEHRAN- Over five million tons of agricultural products are produced in East Azarbaijan province, in the northwest of Iran, per annum, a provincial official announced.

Akbar Keramati, a deputy head of the province’s agriculture department, also said that East Azarbaijan is the third hub of agricultural products in the country.

Back in late January, the chairman of Iran’s Chamber of Agricultural Guilds emphasized that incentives should be considered for agricultural production.

Pointing out that the issues should be solved at the root and the solution to market regulation is not to create obstacles, Qasem Pishehvar reiterated that incentives for production should be considered.

“We should increase the guaranteed purchase price of the products that we need more and reduce their bank loans profit. Good incentives should be considered for market regulation”, he added.

The chairman of the Chamber of Agricultural Guilds further stated that the government should not interfere in the agricultural sector because it is an economic sector.

Pishehvar believes that the farmer's opinion has not been seen in the "cultivation model" that has been prepared and presented.

Naturally, such plans will not be implemented and the farmer will do his work based on his interests and what the market dictates, he commented.

MA