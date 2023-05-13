what is dental implant ? 

Dental implantation is an ancient method which came from approximately 4000 years ago from china. When Chinese used to carve Bamboo pegs and used them as a replacement for missing teeth.

Dental implantation, nowadays, is more popular than ever. Its state of being liked by people is on the grounds of remarkable advantages it has;

• Dental implants are closely similar to natural teeth.

• Dental implants are perpetual.

• Dental implants do not negatively influence the stability of adjacent teeth.

• Dental implants prevent bone loss, gum diseases, and premature ageing.

• Dental implants have an incredible success rate: 97%, to name but a few. Of course, people usually face some problems to get dental implants.

To illustrate, people in USA usually make complaints about the very high cost of getting dental implants. Whereas Canadian people are obliged to wait long times to get dental implants.

Fortunately, there is still a good solution to get dental implants in an easy and quick way; getting dental implants in Iran where you can get dental implants with a similar – or even better – quality treatment, short waiting times, and flexible appointments. All is said and done, I will pinpoint some conspicuous reasons to say why Iran is the best country for dental implementation.

The first rational to endorse the idea is that dental Implants are surgical fixtures situated in jawbone as a placement for prosthesis such as crown, bridge, and denture. We previously named benefits of getting dental implants, but, needless to say, bad dental implants can be followed by some ramifications, such as infection, injury to gum, bone, nervous system, blood vessels, and sinus problems.

Dental implant barands in world and Iran

With this in mind, people must be worry for the quality of dental implants used for them. There are about 200 dental implant brands worldwide. Among which, There are some dependable dental implant brands which are known for their high quality and reliability. In this regard, we can allude to Nobel Biocare, Straumann, Zimmer Biomet, BioHorizons, Megagen (korea implant ), Euroteknika, Dentsplay Sirona, and Hiossen brands. Fortunately, most of the stated famous dental implant brands are available in Iran so that people can be completely assured of the high quality of dental implants in Iran.





For instance, Rosha Implant Center, the most famous dental clinic in Iran for dental implementation, uses Zimmer Biomet - based on statistics its failure rate is lower than 3% - Straumann, and Hiossen brands.

Secondly, the issue of high costs is the biggest factor which prevents people from getting dental implants. Dental implementation is an expensive cosmetic surgery, and its costs usually are not covered by insurance. With this in mind, dental implementation is not easily affordable for anyone, unless in Iran.

Dental implant cost in Iran and US table

To clarify, a table is inserted below to compare the average costs of dental implementation in Iran and different countries. It should be noted that the costs of dental implementation in Iran is estimated by Rosha Implant Center. The comparison is carefully described in the table; you are able to get a single dental implant by $510 – with adept dentists - named in our website - and the best dental implant brands. While in the U.S.A. a single dental implant cost between $3,000-$5,000, at least six times more expensive than a single dental implant in Iran.

Avg. Cost of Dental Implants in Iran and other countries

Country Single Implant All on 4/6/8

Iran $510 $1200-$3000

Bulgaria $700 $3,200 – $7,200

Cambodia $1,000 $8,000 – $12,000

Colombia $700 $6,300 – $11,500

Costa Rica $750 $10,000 – $20,000

Hungary $790 $5,200 – $9,000

Mexico $790 $7,000 – $11,200

Philippines $1,000 $7,500 – $11,200

Romania $600 $4,700 – $14,000

Thailand $757 $7,600 – $15,000

Turkey $550 $2,000 – $7,000

Vietnam $700 $5,800 – $14,000

U.S.A $3,000-$5,000 $24,000 to $50,000

Canada $1,500-$6,000 $24,000 to $50,000

To conclusion, there is still a cost-effective, easy, and reliable way to get dental implants with the highest rate of quality. Our consultants and dentists at Rosha Clinic Center are always open to your questions related to dental implementation, no difference where you are from. If you have any questions do not hesitate to ask us. You can contact us using our website, and phone number. Hope to see you soon.





To conclusion, there is still a cost-effective, easy, and reliable way to get dental implants with the highest rate of quality. Our consultants and dentists at Rosha Clinic Center are always open to your questions related to dental implementation, no difference where you are from. If you have any questions do not hesitate to ask us. You can contact us using our website, and phone number. Hope to see you soon

reference : dental implant in Iran