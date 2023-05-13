U.S. sanctions violate human rights: minister

TEHRAN – Iranian Justice Minister Amin Hossein Rahimi has described U.S. sanctions as an example of violation of human rights.

Rahimi has underscored that the unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States on Iran and other countries are an example of a violation of human rights because they impede procuring medicines for patients, according to IRNA.

He made the remarks during a visit to Russia to take part in the 11th St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.

Rahimi pointed out that the independent and free states should, in solidarity, file their lawsuit in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and other international entities against the countries that impose such sanctions.

Speaking about the rule of law at the forum, the Iranian minister explained his proposal for the formation of a club consisting of those countries that have been sanctioned, while he addressed the justice ministers participating in the forum in St. Petersburg.

The proposed club would be formed in the framework of legal and judicial cooperation between governments, which are victims of unilateral sanctions, and the “sanctioned club” would be established under the auspices of the ministries of justice of the member states.

The U.S. has imposed sweeping sanctions against Iran since 2018 when former U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In late March, judges at the Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that the United States had violated international law by allowing American courts to confiscate nearly two billion dollars of Iranian assets owned by individuals and companies.

The ICJ ordered Washington to pay compensation, announcing its amount will be determined later.

Washington's freezing of funds belonging to several Iranian individuals and companies, including $1.75 billion from the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), was “manifestly unreasonable,” the ICJ stated.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying the verdict demonstrates the legitimacy of Iran’s positions and the illegal behavior by the U.S.

“As per this important ruling, the court rightfully dismissed the unsubstantiated defenses of the United States and recognized Iran as the rightful party by emphasizing the former’s violation of its commitments. The U.S. obligation to compensate for the losses will be the most cogent reason for the legitimacy of the request of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the ministry said in the statement, according to Press TV.

