Mehrzad doubt for 2023 ParaVolley Asia Oceania Zone

TEHRAN – Morteza Mehrzad will likely miss the 2023 ParaVolley Asia Oceania Zone Championships.

He has recently undergone surgery and has not participated in the team’s training.

Mehrzad needs rest and his recovery will take months.

The 2.47m volleyballer has helped Team Melli win two Paralympic Games (Rio and Tokyo) and two World Para Volleyball Championship (2018 and 2022).

Mehrzad will most likely be fit for the 2022 Asian Para Games, scheduled for October in Hangzhou, China.

The 2023 ParaVolley Asia Oceania Zone Championships will be held in Astana, Kazakhstan from July 3 to 8.