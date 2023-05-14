UN to mark 75th anniversary of Nakba

On May 15, 2023, the United Nations will stage a high-level special meeting to observe the 75th anniversary of the Nakba – the mass displacement of around 750,000 Palestinians from their homeland in 1948.

It is the first time that the international body is marking the date, which organizers said serves “as a reminder of the historic injustice suffered by the Palestinian people.”

Certain countries, including Britain that helped create Israel and the U.S. that has been blindly supporting this artificial regime, have opposed the move.