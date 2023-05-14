Iran needs new governance system: speaker

TEHRAN – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said on Sunday that Iran needs to overhaul its governance system in accordance with a strategic declaration by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

Speaking at a gathering in Tehran, Qalibaf said, “Today, all thinkers and experts, world powers and all the countries of the world and national governments on the planet believe that they are on the verge of changing the world order. We must know where we stand in this change of world order and where we should be, and without a doubt, we should be in a better position than in the past, both in the regional and international fields.”

He added, “We must know where we are and we must know our road map and we need a transformation in our governance system in various economic, political, and defense and security fields. And we need new governance based on the second step of the Revolution.”

Qalibaf was referring to the declaration of the second step of the Revolution, which was issued by Ayatollah Khamenei.

“We must strengthen our strengths and overcome our weaknesses,” he said, according to Tasnim. “We must define common and limited priorities. We have lost so much time that we don't have time to advance this plan according to arbitrary methods. Even in the method of reaching the goals, we have to find a consensus in order to be successful in the 7th Plan,” he added, referring to the Seventh Development Plan that is expected to be tabled at the Parliament for review. The plan is a long-term program that aims to achieve development.

In recent months, Qalibaf has been calling for an overhaul of Iran’s governance system. He introduced the “new governance” concept in this regard.



