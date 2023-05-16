Bank Melli Iran holding "Book Donation" campaign

Concurrent with the 34th International Book Fair, the "Book Donation" national campaign is held by Bank Melli Iran.

According to BMI public relations, people interested in participating in this national campaign can dial *737# during the period of the book fair and choose the Book Donation option to take part in this good deed.

By holding this campaign, BMI aims to extend reading culture and help people interested in reading in deprived and less privileged parts of the country.

With the support of BMI, the 34th International Book Fair is held until May 20 at Tehran Mosalla.

https://www.bmi.ir/News/News/Details/19237