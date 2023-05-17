‘Garden products quality should be improved based on target market’s needs’

TEHRAN- The head of Agriculture Department of Mazandaran province, in the northern Iran, said, “We must improve the quality of the garden products according to the needs of the target markets.”

Making the remarks at a meeting of the horticulture directors of the country, focusing on the development of small-scale greenhouses, Hassan Enayati said: “We must qualitatively improve the production according to the needs of the target markets, and quantitatively, we must also increase productivity per surface unit.”

“Mazandaran has good ranks in the production of horticultural products in the country, and for this reason, we must be competitive in the production of horticultural products”, the official stressed.

Iran is the largest producer of garden products in the region, according to the chairman of the Iran Fruit Union.

Referring to the necessity of adopting a policy to increase exports, Reza Nourani said: “Given the country's high capacities, we are the first in the region in the production of agricultural and horticultural products”.

Mentioning the country’s high potential in the production of agricultural products, he stated: “Iran is a country suffering from water scarcity, and we have gone through several consecutive years of drought, however, we have the first place in the production of agricultural products in the region.”

MA