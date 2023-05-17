Iran Oil Show 2023 kicks off in Tehran

TEHRAN - The 27th Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition (Iran Oil Show 2023) kicked off in a ceremony in the Iranian capital Tehran on Wednesday, Shana reported.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition was attended by senior Iranian and foreign officials including Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, Oil Minister Javad Oji, Science, Research and Technology Minister Mohammad-Ali Zolfigol, Head of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) Mohsen Khojasteh-Mehr, Syrian Oil Minister Firas Hassan Kaddour, as well as a number of parliament members and senior oil industry directors.

Officials from NIOC, National Petrochemical Company (NPC), National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC), National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC), Iranian Oil, Gas, and Petrochemical Products Exporters’ Union, Iranian Petroleum Industries Equipment Manufacturers Association and Iran Industrial Equipment Manufacturers Association, and representatives of knowledge-based firms, technological parks, and startups were also among the attendees of the opening ceremony.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Oji emphasized that Oil Show 2023 is more than a common exhibition, saying: “The presence of 200 foreign companies in this exhibition shows the strengthening of energy diplomacy by the current government.”

This major event is one of the largest oil exhibitions in West Asia and the world, which is held every year more prosperously than in previous years despite the sanctions on the oil and gas industry, he added.

According to the minister in this exhibition, in addition to presenting the capabilities and achievements of oil industry, the needs and challenges of each sector are presented, and the bases are provided for negotiation and cooperation among all the bodies active in this industry.

Iran Oil Show 2023 is open to visitors every day from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (05:30 to 13:30 GMT) until Saturday.

In addition to the Iranian firms, some 200 companies from 13 countries have taken part in this year’s exhibition, whose moto is “Oil Industry; Technological Production, Optimal Consumption”.

Photo: Oil Minister Javad Oji delivers speech in Iran Oil Show 2023