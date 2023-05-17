Iranian taekwondo athlete Kalhor banned for doping

TEHRAN – Iranian taekwondo athlete Reza Kalhor has been banned for four years for using the prohibited substance.

He tested positive for Anabolic Androgenic Steroids (AAS) in the Wuxi 2022 Grand Slam Champions Serie in April, where he won a gold medal in the men’s -68kg weight category.

Anabolic steroids are synthetic substances that mimic the effects of testosterone, the male sex hormone. They are used to increase muscle size, strength, and performance and are commonly associated with athletic performance enhancement and bodybuilding.