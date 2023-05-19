What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Paintings by Farshid Satiarvand are on display in an exhibition at Doost Gallery.

Entitled “Forgotten Ones”, the exhibit will be running until June 6 at the gallery, which can be found at No. 4, 4th St. off Eshqyar St., Khorramshahr Ave.

Painting

* Mehrdad Jafari is putting his latest paintings on view in an exhibition at Bavan Gallery.

Entitled “Ordinary Family, Strange Things”, the exhibit will run until June 5 at the gallery located at 7 Abdo off Lareztan St. off Motahhari Ave.

* An exhibition hanging works by Ali Khosravi is underway at Sohrab Gallery.

The exhibit named “Quarantine Dreams” will run until June 1 at the gallery located at 142 Somayyeh St.

* Paintings by A. P. Hoshivar are on display in an exhibition at Maryam Fasihi Harandi Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Likely Guffaws, Forgotten Elegies” runs until June 2 at the gallery located at 11 Mashayekhi Alley, Varasteh St, off Darus St.

* Paintings by Soheila Ahangari are currently on view in an exhibition at Aria Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “In the Vicinity of Garden” will be running until May 30 at the gallery located at No. 10 Zarrin Alley, near Beheshti St., Vali-e Asr Ave.



Photo

* Photos by Raufeh Rostami are on display in an exhibition at Richee 29 Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Mirror Box” runs until June 9 at the gallery located at 31 Aqabozorgi St., Elahieh Neighborhood.



Multimedia

* Hanieh Khodbandelu and Arezu Zargar are showcasing a collection of their artworks in different media in an exhibition at Yafteh Gallery.

The exhibition named “The Scale of Nth Factor” will run until June 2 at the gallery located at 8 Taleqani Dead End, Yarmohammadi St. in the Darus Neighborhood.

* An exhibition of artworks in different media by Sindokht Rajabi, Sara Jahangirzadeh, Elnaz Delnava, Maedeh Salimi, Mehdi Afshar, Mina Ebrahimi and several other artists is underway at Ebteda Gallery.

Entitled “Decline of Time”, the exhibition will run until June 3 at the gallery located at 35 Farrokhi Alley, near Vali-e Asr Square.

* Artworks in various media by Kambiz Derambakhsh, Bahman Borujeni, Yazdan Sadi, Ramin Hafizi, Vida Jilanchi and Mahmud Maktabi are currently being shown in an exhibition at Saless Gallery.

Entitled “Caffeine”, the exhibit will be running until May 30 at the gallery that can be found at 148 Karim Khan Ave.

* A group of artists, including Negar Qiamat, Ramtin Zad, Saeid Nodehi and Hossein Azadi, is currently showcasing their latest works in different media in an exhibition at Etemad Gallery.

The exhibition named “Birthing” will be running until May 23 at the gallery located at 25 Shirudi Alley, Mofatteh St., near Haft-e Tir Square.

