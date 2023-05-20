Iran league champions Persepolis at a glance

TEHRAN - On Thursday, Persepolis won their sixth Iran football league title in seven years, solidifying their status as the leaders in the country.

The Reds earned back the championship title after a 4-0 win over Nassaji at Ghaemshahr in the last game of the season.

Yahya Golmohammadi's team grabbed the title with 66 points, one point ahead of second-placed Sepahan, and this was their fourth major award since Golmohammadi took the helm of the club in 2019.

The five-year run of IPL titles for Persepolis came to an end last season when they lost the title battle to Esteghlal. The performance of the team and the choices made by the technical staff, Golmohammadi in particular, left the fans feeling very disappointed.

As the criticism of the head coach increased, there were those who believed that he would need to be discharged and finish his period with Persepolis.

Despite this, Yahya decided to stay with the team and reclaim the title that had cost him much.

Last season, Esteghlal won the league in a nearly perfect manner and many people thought this marked the end of Persepolis dominance.

Golmohammadi began to reconstruct his team and fix the shortcomings of the prior season. He transformed Persepolis backline by signing four new players: Alireza Beiranvand, Danial Esmaeilifar, Giorgi Gvelesiani, and Morteza Pouraliganji.

He correctly believed that his team's defensive inadequacies caused them to lose the championship last season.

The most consistent team usually win the league, and Persepolis have been that, largely thanks to their defensive numbers. After 30 games, they only conceded 13 goals and goalkeeper Beiranvand kept 18 clean sheets to break the IPL record.

The team began to win the games. That's not to say there have not been hurdles, though. Persepolis gave up their number one spot in the league table and let Sepahan move in at some point during the season. Despite this, they recovered their confidence and got back on track, profiting from other teams' mistakes to regain their spot at the summit of the table.