TEDPIX gains 4,700 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 4,784 points to 2.302 million on Sunday.

As reported, over 11.99 billion securities worth 98.644 trillion rials (about $197.2 million) were traded at the TSE.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

A member of the Iranian Parliament's Planning and Budget Committee has said that a prosperous future is expected for the stock market by using modern financial instruments.

Mohammadreza Mirtajedini said shareholders need to invest indirectly in the capital market using financial instruments such as investment funds before directly entering the market.

Pointing out that education is a necessity for people who want to enter the market, Mirtajedini said: “With the help of investment funds and with a long-term view, shareholders can inject their capital into the market to bring the country's production to the required prosperity.”

“In general, good measures have been taken or are being taken by the Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) to protect the shareholders and their capital, among which we can mention the implementation of the stock insurance plan,” the official noted.

MA