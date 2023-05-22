Iran, Russia’s Tver Region explore avenues of economic co-op

TEHRAN - In a meeting between Minister of Economic Development of Russia’s Tver Region Ivan Igorevich, and Bahman Eshghi, Secretary General of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA), the two sides emphasized the development of business relations by using production and export capacities.

Igorevich, who is also the deputy chairman of the Government of the Tver Region, visited Tehran on top of a trade delegation to pursue the expansion of economic ties with the Islamic Republic, the TCCIMA portal reported.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized the development of trade relations and called for efforts to open trade channels in order to use their existing capacities for the exchange of products and services.

The Tver side reminded that the businessmen and economic operators of Iran will be able to access other Russian markets through the Tver region.

EF/MA