Two separate committees studying 2022 unrest: minister

TEHRAN – Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said on Monday that two discrete committees have been formed and are currently studying the wave of unrest that gripped Iran last year.

In remarks to IRNA, Vahidi said one committee is working at the Interior Ministry and the other is at the presidential office.

Earlier this month, President Ebrahim Raisi ordered the formation of special committee to follow up on the September 2022 protests.

The order came after receiving a report from the Minister of Interior on the unrest.

Following a report by the Minister of Interior on the performance of the task force to follow up on the riots, President Raisi issued an order to form a committee to investigate the dimensions of the incidents and riots and seek technical and expert views of the relevant institutions and authorities, the official presidential website said.

“According to the order of the President, Dr Hossein Mozafar as the head and Dr Kazem Gharibabadi as the secretary of the human rights headquarters, Ms Sakineh Sadatpad, the person responsible for the pursuit of social rights and freedoms, Dr Zohre Elahian, the head of the human rights committee of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, and Hassan Safadoost, the head of the Centre for Justice Lawyers Association were appointed as members of the special committee to investigate the unrest of the year 1401,” the statement said.

Ayatollah Raisi has also ordered the special committee to send its reports regularly to him personally.

Vahidi said the two committees are working separately. Commenting on the results of the work of the committees, he said, “Their work must come to an end and then we announce the results of the investigations. Good actions have been taken and collections have been made.

Following the death of Mahsa Amini in September 2022, unrest erupted across Iran. Many people, including civilians and security forces, died during the unrest.