Iran slams U.S. after three volleyball players denied visas

TEHRAN – Head of Iran volleyball federation Mohammadreza Davarzani says that they will withdraw from the 2023 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) for denying U.S. visas to three players.

The VNL Week 3 will be held in Anaheim, California from July 4 to 9 but the U.S. government has not granted visas to the three players.

Davarzani said that the country’s volleyball federation plans to voice its official protest to the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB).

Amin Esmaeilnezhad, Arman Salehi and Esmaeil Mosafer are the players who have not been granted the visas.