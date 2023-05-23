Persian Film Distribution to release “Scent of Wind” in France

TEHRAN – The acclaimed Iranian drama “Scent of Wind” will hit the silver screens in France on Wednesday.

Theaters in over sixty cities of the country will screen the movie directed by Hadi Mohaqeq, announced Persian Film Distribution.

Mohaqeq and Hossein Qurchian co-wrote the story set in a distant Iranian village where a paralyzed man collects herbal medicine in the mountains for making his living with his sick child. The electricity goes off in his house and an electrician comes to fix it. Unfortunately, the problem is bigger than what was anticipated and may take days to be resolved. When he sees the child on the sickbed, he feels committed to doing whatever he can to bring the electricity back. However, he has a tough job ahead with facing nature and some unexpected events.

“Scent of Wind” won the Silver Balloon (Montgolfière d’Argent) award of the 2022 Festival des 3 Continents in Nantes, France.

The jury appreciated “the greatness and tenderness of this philosophical fable that succeeds in embodying, with total freedom, the main character’s perseverance in the sumptuous yet perilous Iranian mountains.”

It was the opening film of the 2022 Busan International Film Festival, one of the most significant film festivals in Asia, and won the Kim Jiseok Award, which is given to two established Asian filmmakers with three or more feature films.

“Scent of Wind” was also awarded an honorable mention at the Fajr Film Festival in Tehran.

The film also has received widespread acclaim from critics.

Variety described it as “a film whose title alone evokes the great Abbas Kiarostami (‘A Taste of Cherry’), and whose subject could be described with just one word: kindness.”

Photo: Director Hadi Mohaqqeq appears in a scene from his film “Scent of Wind”.

