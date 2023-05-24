ISIPO inks co-op MOU with Germany’s BWA

TEHRAN - Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Germany’s Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade (BWA) for cooperation in various fields

The MOU has been signed by ISIPO Head Ali Rasoulian and the Chairman of the Board of BWA Michael Schumann, IRNA reported on Wednesday.

The MOU covers a variety of areas including technology exchange between Iranian and German companies, holding technology-based conferences, holding B2B meetings between Iranian and German companies, supplying machines needed by Iranian companies, holding industrial and commercial events with the participation of BWA in the countries of the region, holding educational workshops for Iranian companies including technical and professional courses for managers.

