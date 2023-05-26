Persepolis march into 2022/23 Hazfi Cup final

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team defeated Havadar 3-1 in the 2022/23 Hazfi Cup semifinals on Thursday.

Giorgi Gvelesiani opened the scoring for Persepolis from the penalty spot in the fourth minute in Tehran’s Pas Stadium.

Vahid Amiri scored the second goal in the ninth minute.

Havadar midfielder Babak Moradi netted from the penalty spot just after the hour mark to halve the deficit but Issa Alekasir made the scoreboard 3-1 in the 72nd minute.

Persepolis will play Esteghlal, who defeated Nassaji 4-0 in the semifinals, in the final match on Wednesday (May 31).

Esteghal are the most successful club with seven titles in the competition founded in 1975.

Persepolis have won the title six times.