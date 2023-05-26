Iranian legendary wrestler Habibi celebrates 92nd birthday

TEHRAN – Iranian wrestling legendary Emamali Habibi, known as the Tiger of Mazandaran, celebrated his 92nd birthday on Friday.

Habibi is the oldest living Iranian Olympic champion.

He represented Iran at the 1956 Olympic Games in Melbourne, where he won a surprise gold medal in the 67kg.

Habibi also claimed two gold medals in 1959, 1961 and 1962 World Wrestling Championships.

He took a gold medal in the 1958 Asian Games in Tokyo as well.

Habibi is inducted into the International Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2007.