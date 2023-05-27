Over 8,000 ha of lands under flowers, ornamental plants cultivation in Iran

TEHRAN- As announced by the chairman of Iran’s Ornamental Plants Research Center (OPRC), 8,251 hectares of land are under the cultivation of flowers and ornamental plants in the country.

Hossein Bayat said that of the mentioned area, 3,533 hectares are greenhouses, and 4,717 hectares are open spaces.

Two weeks ago, Bayat said that no permanent production and the problem of transportation are obstacles to the growth of the country’s flowers and ornamental plants export.

He said the government's support for the creation of large production centers can provide the basis for the continuous export of these products.

“One of the shortcomings of export is that the production of flowers and ornamental plants does not follow a permanent trend, and for this reason, we cannot have a constant and permanent export of these products throughout the year, and due to the temporary stoppage of the production of the flowers and ornamental plants, we cannot meet the expectations of the export market”, he further complained.

“One of the ways to solve this problem is the government's support for the creation of large production centers so that these centers provide a platform for continuous export by supporting small production units. Otherwise, with the continuation of these conditions, we should not expect an increase in exports”, Bayat commented.

In addition to the existing problems in the field of production, transportation and transport systems and export laws of the destination countries have also created restrictions on the export of these products, the chairman of OPRC further lamented.

MA