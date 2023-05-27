Iran’s Nasrin Shahi takes gold at 2023 WSPS World Cup

TEHRAN – Iranian para shooter Nasrin Shahi claimed a gold medal in the P2 - Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 of the 2023 World Shooting Para Sport (WSPS) World Cup on Saturday.

She finished in the first place with 239.6 points.

French shooter Gaelle Edon came second with 237.1 points and the bronze medal went to Rubina Francis from India.

Faezeh Ahmadi from Iran also finished fourth in the event.

As many as 226 shooters from 41 nations are fighting out for the top places and quotas in Changwon, South Korea.

The competition serves as qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.