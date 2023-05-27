Alborz holds potential to become industrial tourism destination

TEHRAN –Alborz province holds considerable potential to become an industrial tourism hub of the country, the deputy provincial tourism chief has said.

Alborz holds immense potential for the development of industrial tourism, as it boasts over 3,500 production and industrial facilities, Shahram Ali-Mohammadi explained on Saturday.

In addition to highly desirable tourist attractions in the fields of agritourism and nature tourism, Alborz could also offer industrial tourism experiences, the official added.

The presence of industrial and manufacturing towns, as well as being home to famous national brands, makes the province a favorable place for boosting industrial tourism, he noted.

The presence of diverse food-related industrial factories such as chocolate, pasta, flour, and beverage production across the province represents an excellent opportunity to organize industrial tourism tours for those keen to learn about the production process, he mentioned.

Industrial tourism is one of the newest additions to the large family of tourism types. It is one of the growing sub-sectors, and it attracts many companies to explore it further.

After the industrial revolution, industries around the globe started flourishing. People got more interested in how products are made, especially in particular details such as the manufacturing process, material sourcing, and specifics regarding operational logistics. That is why many experts refer to industrial tourism as one of the oldest forms of tourism, but it is starting to become popular nowadays.

Alborz province is surrounded by Mazandaran, Tehran, Markazi, and Qazvin provinces. Its name is driven by the Alborz Mountains. A significant part of the mountains is located in the northern part of the province.

Historical resources and documents as well as archeological studies indicate that Alborz has a rich culture dating back to prehistoric times.

ABU/AM