Vidar brings “Terror” to Tehran theater

TEHRAN – The Vidar theater troupe is performing German lawyer and writer Ferdinand von Schirach’s play “Terror” at Da Theater in Tehran.

Negar Azizi is the director of the troupe, which gave the first performance of the play last Wednesday.

Rahman Afshari has translated the play and the director renamed it “Based on Your Verdict” for its Iranian premiere.

Azizi also plays a role in the drama starring Esparukhan Moradi, Sara Sibi, Ali Sibi, Mostafa Dehqani-Ashk, Negar Jahandideh, Parham Sediqi and Ramin Dowlatabadi.

In this play, Major Lars Koch, a pilot of a German Army Eurofighter, faces your verdict. A Lufthansa-Airbus is highjacked by terrorists; Major Koch is ordered to divert the Airbus from its course, can he do the right thing?

There are 164 people on board Flight LH 2047, Berlin to Munich. The Airbus has suddenly changed course for the Allianz-Arena where a capacity crowd of 70,000 have gathered for the Germany versus England international.

Major Koch must react. What are his orders? If the terrorist does not change course, can he, should he, shoot down a passenger jet? The clock ticks, Lars Koch makes a decision.

In the play, the audience gives their verdict, “guilty” or “not guilty”.

Von Schirach’s debut play questions the very notion of human dignity. Can any human life be measured against others, regardless of the number? What circumstances could there ever be to avoid one catastrophe with possibly a smaller catastrophe? Who is responsible? Is it only Lars Koch alone here on trial?

The Jury decides.

Von Schirach is also the author of the story collections “Crime” and “Guilt” and the novels “The Collini Case” and “The Girl Who Wasn’t There”, selling in millions in 35 different countries. He has received many literary awards, including the prestigious Kleist Prize.

Vidar performed John Willard’s 1922 play “The Cat and the Canary” at the Khane-ye Honar-e Aban Theater in Tehran in August 2022. Their performance won widespread acclaim.

Photo: A file photo shows members of the Vidar theater troupe during a rehearsal for “Terror”.

MMS/YAW