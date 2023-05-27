Long-term voyages show Iran’s naval might: Navy chief

TEHRAN- Rear Admiral Shahram Irani has asserted that Iran’s Navy developed its might through completing lengthy voyages.

On Friday, Rear Admiral Irani stated that the Navy now plays a different function than it did in the past and would play a significant part in the global arena.

Iran’s 86th flotilla, which had started its ocean-going mission in September 2022, reached home in the current month.

The Navy chief said despite the enemy’s menacing trinity of threat, conspiracy, and sanctions, the Iranians did not retreat.

The adversary should be aware that Iranians would not accept isolation and are impossible to sanction, he remarked, adding Iran's Navy will be present wherever it deems necessary.

The flotilla successfully completed its historic circumnavigation of the world for the first time in the country’s history. It returned to the southern port of Bandar Abbas on May 20. It was welcomed by Iran’s military and civilian officials.

The flotilla, comprised of a domestically-manufactured Dena destroyer and Makran forward base ship, set sail from Iran’s southern port of Bandar Abbas on September 20, 2022. It anchored at Oman’s Salalah harbor on the 236th day of its journey.

The flotilla broke the record for the distance an Iranian flotilla has sailed in international waters.

It sailed across the Indian, Pacific, and Atlantic oceans without needing assistance from the land for the first time in Iran’s naval history.

The flotilla traveled 63,000 kilometers and four times crossed the equator.

The flotilla’s “360 degrees” mission included the deployment of Iranian vessels to the Antarctic as one of its key objectives.

Iranian parliamentarians praised the 86th naval fleet, saying the Navy is a source of national pride.

The Navy brought great honor to the nation both during the 8-year imposed war against the country and for years afterwards, 220 lawmakers said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The Navy is a source of pride for the honorable nation of Iran,” they added.

The parliamentarians pointed out that Iranian naval troops have demonstrated via their tremendous effort that they fully comprehend the directives of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, who underlined, “Don’t be satisfied with the status quo and move forward.”