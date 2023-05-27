Kamal Kharrazi heads to Qatar for Iran-Arab talks

TEHRAN - Kamal Kharrazi, head of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, has left Tehran for Doha to participate in a conference on Iranian-Arab relations.

Kharrazi is leading a delegation of former Iranian officials who are associated with Iran’s Arab policies. He will deliver opening remarks at the Arab-Iran Dialogue, which is organized jointly by the SCFR and Al Jazeera Center for Studies.

The conference will on economic security and solutions to crises in the region.

The gathering comes at a time when Iran and Arab countries are moving toward reconciliation after a decade of tensions.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have recently named their ambassadors after deciding to resume diplomatic relations. Alireza Enayati has reportedly been named as Iran’s new ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Enayati, head of the Persian Gulf Bureau at the Iranian Foreign Ministry, was involved in the Chinese-brokered deal that restored diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia. The deal was reached on March 10 and stipulated that Tehran and Riyadh reopen their embassies within a period of two months.

Enayati has also previously served as Iran’s ambassador to Kuwait.

Saudi Arabia has already introduced its ambassador to Iran. Iranian media reports earlier suggested that Alireza Enayati and Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, were among the top candidates for the high-profile job.

Relations between Iran and its southern Arab neighbors improved after Tehran and Riyadh signed the Chinese-brokered agreement in Beijing on March 10. The landmark deal resulted in both sides resuming diplomatic relations after seven years.