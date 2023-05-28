Iran’s offshore condensate storages zeroed: Oji

TEHRAN – Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji has said the country’s offshore gas condensate storages have been completely discharged, Shana reported.

“We have had 87 million barrels of condensate stored on the sea in the past, and today this figure has been reduced to zero and we do not have gas condensate stored offshore,” Oji said on Saturday in a conference with heads of Iran’s missions in foreign countries.

According to Oji his ministry has made great investments and enjoyed banks and holdings’ funding to resolve the imbalances in the country’s energy sector.

EF/MA