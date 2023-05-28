Over 870 historical monuments in need of restoration in South Khorasan 

TEHRAN –A total of 877 historical buildings and aging structures across the eastern province of South Khorasan are in need of restoration, the provincial tourism chief has said.

In order to restore and bring back to life these significant monuments, the government must allocate sufficient funding towards their preservation, Hadi Shahverdi explained on Sunday.

Over the past couple of years, tens of historical places and monuments have been temporarily ceded to the private sector under the supervision of the Revitalization and Utilization Fund for Historical Places.

Affiliated with the tourism ministry, the Fund is in charge of concession with the aim of historical sites receiving better maintenance by repurposing them into thriving boutique hotels, eco-lodges, traditional restaurants, or other profitable niches.

Located in eastern Iran, South Khorasan is home to many historical and natural attractions, such as Birjand Castle, Dragon Cave, Furg Citadel, and Polond Desert.

The province is also known for its famous rugs, as well as its saffron and barberry, which are produced in almost all parts of the province.

ABU/AM