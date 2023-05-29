Iran’s NPC can support Asian countries: Majid Rashed

TEHRAN - Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) President Majid Rashed hailed Iran as one of the most developed National Paralympic Committees (NPCs) in the region and said the West Asian country can support the other Asian countries to develop in this field.

During the final day of the 30th Executive Board meeting of the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) held in Tehran’s Paralympic Committee headquarters, Rashed, Ghafoor Karegari, head of the National Paralympic Committee (NPC), and Chief Executive Officer of the APC Tarek Souei attended a press conference.

“Iran is one of the leading countries in term of the Paralympic Movement in Asia. A lot of progress has been made by the Iranian athletes in Asia and the world over the past years. Iran has good fundamental and structure and is one of the best in the field of Paralympic Movement in Asia.

In response to a question whether APC has a plan for greater participation of Iran in APC, he said, “This is my second trip to Iran in one year. The first time I was here to attend Iran’s 15th Paralympic Day celebration and I have to say Iran is a leading country in the Paralympic Movement. Iran’s NPC, under leadership of Mahmoud Khosravi Vafa, earned many achievements and now Ghafour Karegari continues the policy. Iran has excellent athletes and referees who can achieve good results in the upcoming competitions. As the ambassadors of APC, we must always play our role. Iran has already members in APC and will have more in the future.”

Rashed is optimistic a bout the upcoming Asian Para Games, which will be held in Guangzhou, China.

“The first edition of the Asian Para Games was held in 2010 in Guangzhou, China. Two more editions were held in 2014 (Incheon) and 2018 (Jakarta) and we want to organize a better Games in the fourth edition in Hangzhou, China. The fifth edition will take place in Nagoya, Japan. Qatar and Saudi Arabia will also host the 2030, 2034 editions. The Para athletes are hungry to participate in the competitions and I am sure we will see more athletes in Hangzhou,” he added.

Asked him about the holding Asian Para Winter Games for the first time, Rashed said,” I traveled to Iran in last year’s Autumn and visited Tochal ski resort in the north of Tehran. Iran can submit its proposal for hosting the first edition and we are thinking about the holding the first edition of the Games,” the APC president said.

Karegari also said the Iranian Para athletes are well-prepared to partake in Hangzhou.

“First of all, I would like to extend a very warm welcome to all of you. A total of 218 athletes have so far secured their places in the Games in 18 events and there is a possibility we compete with more athletes in the edition. We will send the athletes who have more chance of winning medals in the Games,” Karegari said.

Iran finished third in the Indonesia 2018 Asian Para Games medal table after winning 51 gold medals, 42 silvers and 43 bronzes.