Tehran derby, the story continues

TEHRAN - This Wednesday, the Azadi Stadium in Tehran will host the Iranian Hazfi Cup final between Persepolis and Esteghlal. Two teams will lock horn together twice in less than two months.

The match is one of the most important events on the Iranian football calendar.

The upcoming Tehran derby is expected to be one of the most heated and challenging matches between the capital's archrivals.

Persepolis enter the field as the champions of the Iran Professional League (IPL). Will Persepolis be able to secure the exciting treble cups of the Iranian football this season? That's the big talking point.

The Reds can add the third major trophy to their cabinet on Wednesday after having already won the IPL title. The team achieved a treble in 2019 under leadership of Branko Ivankovic.

Esteghlal, who were the undefeated champions of the previous season and came third in the 2022-23 league table, are keenly seeking to win the trophy this season.

Esteghlal's fans and their Portuguese coach, Ricardo Sa Pinto, believed that they deserved to win the IPL. They claim that referees' mistakes prevented them from winning the league and view this Hazfi Cup final as a moment to restore their pride.

The 101st Tehran derby will pit the IPL's best attacking line, Esteghlal, against the league's strongest defensive line, Persepolis.

The Blues have the deadliest attacking line, scoring 52 goals, but Persepolis have shown their defensive strength by only conceding 13 goals in 30 league games.

Mehdi Ghaedi and Mohammad Mohebi of Esteghlal, along with Mehid Torabi, Isa Alekasir, and Soroush Rafiei of Persepolis, are players who can have a significant impact in this crucial match for both teams.

The biggest night of the season in Iranian football is also the final match of the season. The final outcome will reveal if Esteghlal will take revenge for their league defeat to Persepolis or if Persepolis will continue to break their archrivals’ heart.