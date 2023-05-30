Military chief says world order shifting against interests of Iran’s foes

TEHRAN- The Iranian Armed Forces chief reiterated on Monday that the world order is changing and that various developments are occurring in West Asia that will weaken the opponents of the Islamic Revolution.

Talking in an annual gathering of Iranian diplomats, Major General Mohammad Bagheri said Iran must properly plan and prepare for changes in the world system.

General Bagheri added that Iran’s armed forces, in view of regional strategies and policies, are prepared to defend the country with all their might against any threats.

He also described the current Iranian administration’s policy to forge relations with regional and neighboring countries as correct.

The top military official went on to say that the foreign policy apparatus plays a vital role in introducing and sharing defense and military capabilities with friendly nations in an efficient way.

“Introducing and sharing Iran’s defense and military capabilities can develop the country’s defense relations and strengthen deterrence,” he added.

Iran’s armed forces, he continued, are fully prepared to expand their level of cooperation with other countries in a number of ways, including export of defense and military equipment as well as sharing military expertise in areas of training and exercises.