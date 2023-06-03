U.S. nuclear test for "climate change"

TEHRAN - The United States is using nuclear weapons grade material for a "climate change" experiment. Enough said.

It's quite a bizarre way to go about experimenting with weapons grade nuclear material and its effects on climate change. Surely, there are other methods to lower pollution on the planet.

The project may have gone under the radar with the exception of some criticism, mainly by former U.S. State Department officials that made its way to Reuters. But it opens the floodgates in this article.

It is very typical for the U.S. to be experimenting with uranium at 93% purity level for "climate" purposes (if that's indeed the stated goal), while at the same time maintaining harsh sanctions on Iran by scaremongering the world and the IAEA about Iran's civilian nuclear program.

Tehran has a peaceful nuclear program as evidenced by more than a dozen IAEA reports presented by its inspectors on the ground at Iranian facilities. IAEA inspectors have been able to make surprise inspections.

The UN nuclear agency reports are backed by none other than the U.S. intelligence community, which testified before Congress that Iran's nuclear program is of a peaceful nature.

So those sitting on the fence don't need to ask Iran about the dimension of its nuclear program. They should refer to the U.S. intelligence.

That alone should end the discussion, even if the Prime Minister of America's top proxy Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, has been claiming that Iran is seeking a nuclear bomb since the early 1990's. At times, even resorting to holding up childish cartoons at the UN General Assembly.

Israel, of course, has its own stockpile of nuclear weapons. It is believed that it owns between 200 and 300 warheads and isn't a signatory to the NPT. But no one seems to care, even though Israel has invaded countries in West Asia, occupies other people's land, and continues to violate the sovereignty of West Asian countries with its acts of terrorism.

The U.S., needless to say, has a large stockpile of nuclear weapons. It is the only country on the planet to have used them against a civilian population in warfare, and the only country to have tested them on civilians. Ask the inhabitants of the Marshall Islands about that.

The U.S. also has 100 (one hundred, that’s correct) B61 gravity bombs (tactical nuclear warheads) that it can drop from the sky. They are deployed across Europe. However, it is very furious that Russia has decided to deploy its first tactical nuclear warheads, since the end of the Soviet Union, outside its borders to neighboring Belarus.

Alexander Volfovich, state secretary of Belarus' Security Council says that the weapons were withdrawn after the 1991 Soviet collapse as the U.S. had provided security guarantees and imposed no sanctions. "Today, everything has been torn down. All the promises made are gone forever," Volfovich said, adding the Western countries left Minsk with no choice but to allow Russian tactical nuclear weapons on its territory.

The tactical nuclear warheads, which the U.S. has deployed in Europe deliver blasts into the hundreds of kilotons. To give you an idea about the damage that they can cause, the U.S. nuclear bombs that Washington dropped on Japan and killed between 129,000 and 226,000 people in Hiroshima and Nagasaki had yields of 15 and 21 kilotons, respectively.

Many have rightly pointed out that there is no need for the Pentagon to deploy its nukes in Europe anyway, as the U.S. strategic nuclear arsenal (including long-range bombers, intercontinental ballistic missiles -ICBMs-, and submarine launched weapons) are already serving as a very sufficient deterrent against any potential adversary, including Russia.

Under international law, Tehran has the absolute right to a peaceful nuclear program and can use it for medical purposes, producing electricity, or any other civilian purposes it wishes.

If a country like Iran was experimenting bomb-grade uranium (93% uranium purity) for six months to try to test its effect on reducing pollution, the U.S., Israel, and its Western allies would be up in arms. Washington would be calling on the UN Security Council to be holding an extraordinary session this very night and perhaps for many consecutive nights after that.

Former U.S. State Department officials and other experts are calling for the six-month U.S. nuclear experiment to be called off, saying "the damage to national security could exceed any potential benefit from this highly speculative energy technology," Reuters has reported.

The U.S. Energy Department and two other companies, including one backed by Bill Gates, are working on the project that will see more than 1,322 pounds (600 kg) of fuel containing 93% enriched uranium be tested at the Idaho National Laboratory for at least six months.

“When the U.S. preaches the nonproliferation gospel, it should practice what it preaches,” Alan Kuperman, a political scientist at the University of Texas at Austin, told Science Magazine. “There was not by any means adequate public disclosure by the department that they were planning to contradict 5 decades of U.S. nonproliferation policy.”

The alleged purpose of the project is to test reactors supposedly to reduce pollution linked to climate change, but at a time that the war in Ukraine has reached a point in which Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian President who currently serves as deputy head of the Security Council, has warned that a defeat of Russia would lead to a nuclear war does raise eyebrows about the project back in Idaho.

The nature of U.S. double standards has not been lost on the international community, which many believe to be Western heads of state. The international community comprises of thinkers, authors, political commentators, analysts, university professors and the general public who are the silent majority.

It's perhaps time to do the smart thing and what the silent majority wants. That is to call the Ukraine war off, along with the U.S. nuclear experiment for "climate change" purposes linked to "pollution" as well as a world free of nuclear weapons.