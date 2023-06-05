Discover Lake Chitgar, the sole man-made lake of Tehran

TEHRAN – Lake Chitgar, an artificial and recreational body of water in northwestern Tehran, is located inside the vast park of Chitgar.

Chitgar Park is a top destination for cyclists in search of nature and a place to exercise. Its beautiful design and facilities for aerobic activities make it the perfect place to spend some quality time, undoubtedly one of the best choices near Tehran.

This park, founded in 1963, is a beloved destination for those living in the capital city and visitors from the other parts of the country.

In order to reach the destination, we need to take the Tehran-Karaj highway and take the first exit that leads to the park. Our path will be illuminated by the magnificent rows of pine trees. Moreover, it can be easily reached by subway.

The green area of the park is where your picnic will begin upon your arrival. Having a mat or a tent would be ideal, but if not, you could always seek out a bench or pergola for shelter. Although Kababs can be cooked on cement grills, it's worth considering spending the day relaxing at one of the park's restaurants.

Chitgar Park's reputation as a premier destination for cycling is well-established, catering to both serious enthusiasts and those seeking a leisurely ride. The mountain pathway is recommended for individuals with exceptional physical endurance.

Women can now enjoy cycling in their exclusive track while also having the chance to rent bicycles.

Explore the joy of horseback riding in Chitgar Park by visiting a horse riding club. The club has some permanent members who go there regularly.

The forest park is widely favored for its versatility as people of different preferences can indulge in various activities such as cycling, skating, horse riding, and even paintballing for those who desire it. A visit to the Woodlands with your children can offer an exciting opportunity to observe the various species of birds and animals.

Do not miss the chance to walk and enjoy the refreshing shade of trees, it's truly worth it. The region boasts a rich variety of tree species, including but not limited to Pine and Cypress. Other notable ones such as maple, oak, and locusts also thrive in the area. In the park's labyrinthine paths, we can find safety and seek refuge from the noisy bustle of cars.

The north of Chitgar is where we can find Tehran's only man-made lake that is worth a visit. Although Tehran lacks a prominent river, it is still a fascinating city to visit. Experience other exciting activities such as the freefall slide, skydiving, surfing, sky flyer, kayak riding, and the 6D cinema. Children’s playground, roller coaster and the complex of sandy beaches also entertain children.

The east of this lake is now home to the incredible Bam Land shopping center, at long last. There is an abundance of coffee shops and restaurants available that offer you excellent dining options.

