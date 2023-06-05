Iran-UAE Joint Chamber to hold general assembly in late-June

TEHRAN - The annual general assembly of the Iran-UAE Joint Chamber of Commerce will be held on Monday, June 29 at the place of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA).

As reported by the ICCIMA portal, presenting a report on the performance of the board of directors in the previous Iranian calendar year 1401 (ended on March 20), presenting the annual financial reports, reviewing and approving the annual budget, and determining the annual membership fees for the members, as well as electing the main and alternate auditors, are among the subjects on the assembly’s agenda.

EF/