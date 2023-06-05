Iran insists it is ready to train Taliban border guards

TEHRAN – The deputy police chief has insisted on Iran’s previous proposal that the Islamic Republic is ready to “train” Taliban border guards to observe protocols in order to prevent border clashes, Mehr reported on Saturday.

The proposal by Brigadier General Qassem Rezaei came after a border clash between Iranian and Taliban forces on May 27 led to the killing of an Iranian border guard and an Afghan one.

General Rezaei said even the Taliban are unhappy with the incident that happened in the border region and are seeking to prevent such incidents.

“Like us, they are seeking to establish security in borders, and want exchange of travelers and trade exchanges but what happens” is due to the performance of a certain forces of Taliban who are deployed in the border regions, he noted.

On the other hand, he said, Iranian forces are facing drug traffickers who shoot on the other side of the border.

“However,” he added, “it is necessary that the Taliban border guards have a ‘uniform’ and observe international rules.”

The general suggested, “We have even announced that we are ready to train them to observe border protocols in border points and overpopulated regions.”

But, the police official said, the Taliban have not shown willingness in this regard.

He suggested that border guards from the two sides should hold meetings with each other and even stage simultaneous and joint patrols in common borders.

Rezaei added, “In the border with Pakistan we have good relationship with their Army and border guards but in the common border with Afghanistan we are facing problems.

Yet the top police official said border areas in eastern Iran are calm and there are no problems and trade exchanges are being done normally.