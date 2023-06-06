Dam reservoirs increase by 19%

TEHRAN - The total volume of water in Iran’s dam reservoirs has reached 31.86 billion cubic meters since the beginning of the current water year (September 23, 2022) up to June 3, showing a 19 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

As reported by Tasnim news agency, the total volume of water input to the country's dams since the beginning of the current water year up to June 3 is reported to be 33.6 billion cubic meters, which shows a 28 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

The volume of water output from the dams in the mentioned period is estimated at 20.79 billion cubic meters, also indicating an increase of 11 percent. The figure was 18.69 billion cubic meters in the same period last year.

Currently, considering the 31.86 billion cubic meters of water stored in the dams of the country, 65 percent of the total capacity of the country’s dams is full. Iran’s total dam reservoirs stand at 50.5 billion cubic meters.

EF/MA