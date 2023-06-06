Visit Eram Garden, one of the most beautiful Persian gardens in Iran

TEHRAN – Among the stunning Persian gardens in Iran, Eram Garden situated in the southern city of Shiraz, Fars province is renowned for its breathtaking beauty. The garden inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage Sites is absolutely stunning and one of a kind.

The Quran portrays Eram as a celestial realm, specifically crafted for the fortunate souls. The ambiance is absolutely stunning, enveloped by towering cypress trees, sweet-scented blooms, and aromatic sour orange trees.

The lush garden area is a serene haven for visitors, with the delightful chirping of birds providing a soothing ambiance that makes taking a leisurely walk an absolute joy. Eram Garden is a breathtaking sight to behold during springtime, with its vibrant array of blooms and blossoms. It is a must-visit tourist spot for those exploring Iran.

With roots tracing back to the Seljuk dynasty nearly four centuries ago, Eram Garden boasts a rich history as a classic example of a Persian garden. The garden also houses an ancient building from the Qajar period. During the subsequent years, a Qashqai tribe member acquired the land and constructed the initial mansion while also introducing diverse flower and tree varieties.

The garden was originally purchased by Nasir-ol-Molk in the Qajar era and was later completed by his son after his demise. The Eram Garden and its structure are preserved by Iran's tourism ministry as a significant historical landscape located in the botanical garden of Shiraz.

Throughout the years, the garden space has gone through a multitude of transformations. Despite the steep terrain, the construction of this garden was successfully accomplished by implementing a strategic staircase solution. Uniquely crafted, the ceramic tiles adorning the palace in the midst of the garden are truly one-of-a-kind.

Upon closer inspection of the building's arch, one can discover small, lively narratives illustrated on the tiles. The architecture of the building is mesmerizing and adorned with intricately designed tiles featuring verses from renowned poets like Hafez and Saadi. This building houses a museum of precious stones which is definitely worth a visit.

The blue pool offers a stunning backdrop to the picturesque garden, creating a cool oasis on scorching summer days. The Eram Garden, with its diverse array of plant species, is renowned as a botanical garden backed and operated by Shiraz University. Its gates are open to the public, allowing them to revel in the garden's many splendors.

Eram Garden together with eight others across the country has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list under the title of “The Persian Garden.”

The genuine concept of the Persian Garden is deeply rooted in time and interweaves natural elements with manmade components to embody the idea of creating a paradise on Earth utilizing artistic, philosophical, figurative, and religious notions.

The UNESCO website asserts that the flawless design of the Persian Garden, along with its ability to respond to extreme climatic conditions, is the result of an inspired and intelligent application of different fields of knowledge, i.e. technology, water management, engineering, architecture, botany, and agriculture.

ABU/