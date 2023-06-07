IPL: Mahmoud Fekri appointed Havadar head coach

TEHRAN – Mahmoud Fekri was appointed as new head coach of Havadar football team on Wednesday.

Fekri replaced Saket Elhami in the Iranian top flight club.

“We have good talented youth players in our team and are ready to make splash in the upcoming season,” Fekri said. “I am hungry for more and we will achieve our goal with effort.”

Fekri coached First Division team Saipa last season but was sacked after failed to secure promotion.

Havadar came 10th place in the 16-team table last season.