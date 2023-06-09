50,000 tons of garden, greenhouse products produced in Sistan-Baluchestan

TEHRAN- As announced by a provincial official, 50,000 tons of garden and greenhouse products have been produced in Sistan-Baluchestan province, in the southeast of Iran, since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21).

Ardeshir Shahraki, an official with the province’s Agriculture Department, named pistachio, date, tomato, and eggplant as the major products exported from the province.

As announced by the Iranian acting minister of agriculture, the country’s value of average annual agricultural export stands at $5 billion.

Mohammad Aqa-Miri added, “We hope that we can increase the export of agricultural products with a supportive approach”.

Stating that agriculture is one of the most important sectors in the field of trade, he said that with more presence of knowledge-based firms in the agriculture sector, the export from this sector has grown significantly day by day and this growth continues.

The official further emphasized the development of trade relations with other countries, as well as serious support for the private sector and facilitation for the export of the country's agricultural products.

