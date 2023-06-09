Iran volleyball’s future looks bright

TEHRAN – Iran national volleyball team have so far suffered two losses in the 2023 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) Week 1 but the team’s future looks bright.

Team Melli started the prestigious campaign with a 3-0 loss against hosts Japan in Nagoya but showed a great performance against Poland in their second match. Behrouz Ataei’s men lost to the world’s No. 1 3-2 but they showed how strong they are.

Pouria Hossein Khanzadeh, Ali Hajipour and Mohammad Valizadeh are three talented and young players who have a bright future ahead in the National Team.

Despite not winning a match, the team showed a great potential and determination, leaving the Iranian fans optimistic about what's to come.

Iran has a rich history in volleyball, with the sport being one of the most popular in the country. The national team has had some notable achievements over the years, including winning multiple Asian Championships and qualifying for two Olympic Games (2016, 2020).

In recent years, Iran have struggled to maintain their position as a top contenders on the international stage. This is partly due to a lack of investment in youth development programs and infrastructure. But with their recent participation in the VNL with a young team, it seems that Iran are taking steps towards rebuilding their program.

The 2023 VNL saw Iran fielding inexperienced players along with veterans like Mohammad Mousavi and Mohammadreza Hazratpour. With many players making their debut on the international stage, they managed to hold their own against powerhouses Poland in Nagoya on thursday.

There are still plenty of talented players that could make splash in the future.

Looking ahead, it's clear that Iran team have a bright future in volleyball. With more investment in youth development programs and infrastructure, we can expect to see even more talented players emerge from Iran. And with players like Amin Esmaeilnejhad leading the way, there's no doubt that Iran will continue to be a force to be reckoned with on the international stage.

Iran’s participation with a promising young team bodes well for their future prospects. With more investment and support from governing bodies and the fans as well, Iran volleyball team have the potential to become a dominant force in volleyball in the future.