2023 VNL: Iran suffer defeat against Slovenia

TEHRAN – Iran lost to Slovenia in straight sets (25-19, 25-23, 25-23) in Week 1 of the 2023 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) on Sunday.

Rok Mozic scored 25 points for Slovenia while Ali Hajipour earned 15 points for Iran.

Iran started the Week 1 with a 3-0 loss against Japan and also were defeated by Poland 3-2. The Persians registered a 3-1 win over China in Nagoya, Japan.

Team Melli will play Germany, Italy, the U.S. and the Netherlands in Week 2 in Rotterdam, which starts on June 20.

The fourth edition of the Men’s Volleyball Nations League (VNL) is underway with the top 16 nations fighting to get into the final round.

Only eight teams will make it to Gdansk, Poland for the final round from 19 to 23 July.