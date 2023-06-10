Iran defeat China in VNL 2023

TEHRAN - Iran defeated China 3-1 (23-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-11) in the 2023 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) Week 1 in Nagoya, Japan on Saturday.

Team Melli are scheduled to play Slovenia on Sunday.

Amin Esmaeilnejhad led the way for Iran with 26 points, while China’s Jingyin Zhang scored 20 points.

It was Iran;s first win after suffering two losses against Japan and Poland.

The fourth edition of the Men’s Volleyball Nations League (VNL) is underway with the top 16 nations fighting to get into the final round.

Only eight teams will make it to Gdansk, Poland for the final round from 19 to 23 July.