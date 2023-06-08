Iran edged by Poland in 2023 VNL

TEHRAN – Iran suffered a narrow 3-2 (23-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-15, 15-13) loss against Poland in the 2023 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) Week 1 in Nagoya, Japan on Thursday.

Kamil Semeniuk and Dawid Dulski scored 16 points each for Poland and Amin Esmaeilnejad scored 17 points for Iran.

Iran, who had lost to Japan 3-0 in their opening match, will play China Saturday.

The fourth edition of the Men’s Volleyball Nations League (VNL) is underway with the top 16 nations fighting to get into the final round.

Only eight teams will make it to Gdansk, Poland for the final round from 19 to 23 July.