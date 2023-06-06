Japan too strong for Iran at 2023 VNL

TEHRAN – Japan defeated Iran in straight sets (25-16, 25-22, 25-19) in the 2023 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) Week 1 in Nagoya, Japan on Tuesday.

Japan captain Yuki Ishikawa led the way with 20 points and Iran’s Amin Esmaeilnejhad scored 11 points.

Behrouz Ataei’s Iran will meet Poland on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, China defeated Bulgaria 3-2.

The fourth edition of the Men’s Volleyball Nations League (VNL) is underway with the top 16 nations fighting to get into the final round.

Only eight teams will make it to Gdansk, Poland for the final round from 19 to 23 July.