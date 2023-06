TEHRAN – Mohammadsaleh Palizban of Iran claimed a gold medal at the Singapore 2023 Asia Cup leg 3.

He defeated Malaysian archer Mohd Juwaidi Mazuki 148-147 in the men’s compound final.

The bronze medal went to Korean archer Jaewon Yang after edging his Indian rival Priyansh.

The competition was held at the Bukit Gombak Stadium in Singapore from June 5 to 10.