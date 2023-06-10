Iran start 2023 World U20 Water Polo Championships on high

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Argentina 15-13 in Group F of the 2023 World Aquatics Men’s U20 Water Polo Championships on Saturday.

The Iranian team will meet Australia on Monday.

Each team will play at least six games throughout the tournament.

The winners and the second-placed teams in Groups A and B will advance directly to the quarterfinals.

The 3rd-placed and 4th-placed teams in groups A and B and the winners of groups C, D, E, and F will try to reach the quarterfinals, playing in the playoffs and the Round of 16.

In the preliminary stage, the teams in Division 1 will play in two groups of four teams. The teams in Division 2 will play in four groups of three teams. A round-robin system will be applied (each team in groups A and B will play three, and each squad in the remaining four groups will play two games).

The competition is being held in Bucharest/Otopeni, Romania from June 10 to 17.