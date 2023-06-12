Australia down Iran at 2023 World U20 Water Polo Championships

TEHRAN – Australia beat Iran 17-3 in Group F of the 2023 World Aquatics Men’s U20 Water Polo Championships on Monday.

The Iranian team will face Peru on Tuesday.

The Persians started the campaign with a 15-13 win over Argentina.

The winners and the second-placed teams in Groups A and B will advance directly to the quarterfinals.

The 3rd-placed and 4th-placed teams in groups A and B and the winners of groups C, D, E, and F will try to reach the quarterfinals, playing in the playoffs and the Round of 16.

In the preliminary stage, the teams in Division 1 will play in two groups of four teams. The teams in Division 2 will play in four groups of three teams. A round-robin system will be applied (each team in groups A and B will play three, and each squad in the remaining four groups will play two games).

The competition is being held in Bucharest/Otopeni, Romania from June 10 to 17.